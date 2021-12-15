Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.06. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 21,048 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

