Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.06. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 21,048 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

