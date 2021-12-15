Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

CPXGF stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

