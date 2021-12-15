CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -55.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

CMCT opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $167.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $142,738.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 27,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $219,978.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 348,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,803. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

