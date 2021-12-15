Cigna (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.35.

NYSE:CI opened at $216.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $218.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,468,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 21.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 274.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

