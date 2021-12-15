CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CXF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.06. 2,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$9.64 and a 1-year high of C$10.78.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.