Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,734.08

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,734.08 ($22.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,835 ($24.25). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,815 ($23.99), with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £196.21 million and a PE ratio of 213.99.

Get Churchill China alerts:

In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,940 ($25.64), for a total transaction of £155,200 ($205,101.10).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.