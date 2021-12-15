Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.40. 16,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,527 shares of company stock worth $79,326,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

