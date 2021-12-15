CHS Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. CHS has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

