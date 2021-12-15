Chonk (CHONK) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $28,638.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $37.61 or 0.00076692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00209209 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.