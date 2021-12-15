China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 189.9% in November

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,100 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the November 15th total of 528,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,551.8 days.

CHFFF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

