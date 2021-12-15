Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

