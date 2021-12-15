Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 5,596 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet makes up 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 4.68% of QuinStreet worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,222. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,707 shares of company stock worth $2,840,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

