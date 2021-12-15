Chicago Capital LLC Has $54.11 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $54,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 820,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,933,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.38. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,045. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

