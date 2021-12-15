Chicago Capital LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

ADS stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,427. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

