Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

