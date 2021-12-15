ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 1,157.1% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1,546.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1,157.1% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $224,740.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1,291,702.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604,059,139.34 or 107.78949887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9,756,020.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,182,738.52 or 6.45651890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3,474.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13,525.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.29 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17,760.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 110,118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 18,738.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20,159.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 16,930.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.70 or 0.00010237 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.