Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 75.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.34. 2,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,876. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

