Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.16 and a 200 day moving average of $396.77. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $237.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

