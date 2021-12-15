Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,867 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

