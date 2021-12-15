Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 9,864 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

