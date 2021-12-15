Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0004

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07953585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.97 or 1.00090393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

