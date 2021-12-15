Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Up to $40.61

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $42.20. Central Securities shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 9,670 shares traded.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Central Securities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Securities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.