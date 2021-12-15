Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,586 shares.The stock last traded at $5.58 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.