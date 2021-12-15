Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

