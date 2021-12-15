Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.