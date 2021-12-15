Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

