Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Argo Blockchain 0 0 7 0 3.00

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 95.28%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.59 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -24.00 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 24.42 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

