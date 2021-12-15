Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $216.00

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $216.00 and last traded at $217.83, with a volume of 101816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

