Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Acquires 34,500 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £54,510 ($72,036.47).
CARR stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.18. The stock has a market cap of £146.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
