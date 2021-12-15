Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Acquires 34,500 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £54,510 ($72,036.47).

CARR stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.18. The stock has a market cap of £146.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

