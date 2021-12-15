Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 443,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

