Carret Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 30.1% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,576 shares of company stock worth $915,549. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

