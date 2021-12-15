Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 75,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.