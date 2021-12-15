Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,966. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

