Cargojet Inc. (CJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 5th

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$162.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.66. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.