CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,412. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.