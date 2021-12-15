Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the November 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.