Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Capri has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.