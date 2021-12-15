Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

