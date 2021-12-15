Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after buying an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 571,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

