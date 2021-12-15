Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 36.10 ($0.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £608.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74).

In related news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,377.43). Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,724.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

