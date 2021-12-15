Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 366383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

