Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 59401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$31.14 million and a PE ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

