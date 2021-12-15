Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.77. Canaan shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,546 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
