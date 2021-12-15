Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.77. Canaan shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,546 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,800 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 759,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

