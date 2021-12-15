Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.77. Canaan shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,546 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 4.46.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

