Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.77. Canaan shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 31,546 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $844.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 4.46.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
