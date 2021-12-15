Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.79

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.79 and last traded at $174.48, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

