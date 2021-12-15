Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.47. 630,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,543 shares of company stock worth $6,904,616. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

