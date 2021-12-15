Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

