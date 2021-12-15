Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.