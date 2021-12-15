Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 38.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

